She Charges $550 for 90 Minutes and Has a Wait List of 7,600 People

Christina McNeill, a Great Dane enthusiast from San Francisco, has worked with Allen for clues to medical issues and for guidance on what her dog Billie needed from her as she took her last breaths. She also used Allen to converse with Ferni, Penelope and Tennessee—all Great Danes—ahead of big life changes, such as moving. They were once prepped for a cross-country road trip from San Diego to Kentucky where they would be staying in Airbnbs.