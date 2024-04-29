She owns several showstopping cars. This rare Ferrari comes first.

There were some Ferraris, and the manager said that they belonged to customers. Bob could look but not touch. All of a sudden, the manager came back and said, “Mr. Ferrari is here and would like to meet the American gentleman." Enzo Ferrari, the company founder, walked out. He spoke no English, but Bob’s girlfriend translated. Ferrari asked Bob to sit in one of the cars and then asked how it felt. Bob said, “To tell you the truth, my head hits the roof." Enzo Ferrari laughed, patted his chest and said, “Ferrari is a shoemaker. If he makes you a car, it will fit."