She quit venture capital for pro cycling. She has no regrets.
SummaryKristin Faulkner left her life in Silicon Valley for the unpredictable world of professional cycling. After a major victory in Spain, she’s hoping to realize a childhood dream at the Olympics.
Kristen Faulkner was talking about endurance, and suffering, and how comfortable she was when it comes to pushing her physical limits. I asked her where that stamina came from, if it was something she’d honed as a professional cyclist, or as a collegiate rower, or even in her early grinding in the world of investing.