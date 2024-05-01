She was convicted of making a bank her personal ATM—and sentenced to death
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST
SummaryThe case became one of the most high profile in a relentless anticorruption campaign in Vietnam dubbed the “Blazing Furnace.”
HANOI—The scheme described by prosecutors was brazen: Buy a controlling share of a bank, fill its ranks with loyalists, then pay them to lend you billions of dollars for real estate deals.
