She was convicted of making a bank her personal ATM—and sentenced to death

HANOI—The scheme described by prosecutors was brazen: Buy a controlling share of a bank, fill its ranks with loyalists, then pay them to lend you billions of dollars for real estate deals.

Vietnam authorities say a property tycoon named Truong My Lan carried out the audacious plan for more than a decade. A court in the country sentenced the 67-year-old businesswoman to death in April in the biggest financial scandal the Southeast Asian nation has ever seen.

Vietnam’s famously secretive Communist government made an unusual show of punishing Lan. Her case became one of the most high profile in a relentless antigraft campaign dubbed the “Blazing Furnace," launched about a decade ago by Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, who is now 80 years old. Thousands of officials have gone to prison. Two presidents, accused of allowing corruption, have been toppled.

The crackdown was meant to cleanse the image of the country, where corruption has become deeply entrenched, and attract more of the foreign investment that powers its growth—particularly as countries like the U.S. look to Vietnam as an alternative to China.

But the sweeping anticorruption drive has also led to political turmoil and depleted the civil service. Some investors and human-rights groups are concerned it is being used by powerful party members to take out political rivals, much like Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s large-scale antigraft purges sidelined his opponents.

Both countries are Communist-ruled, one-party states with opaque judicial systems and no free press.

“Although initially the anticorruption campaign was all about rooting out corruption and protecting the regime, as time goes by, it has been inevitably manipulated for political infighting given the lack of checks and balances in the Vietnamese one-party system," said Nguyen Khac Giang, a visiting fellow specializing in Vietnam at the Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

For years, Vietnam’s anticorruption crusade focused on the Communist Party. Fearful of finding themselves in the “furnace," government workers quit and flooded into the private sector. Lan’s companies are among the first major privately owned enterprises to land in the government’s crosshairs, signaling that the party was willing to take the campaign beyond its ranks.

Lan denied all the accusations against her, and her lawyers said she would appeal the verdict.

The campaign has been both good and bad for business. Adam Sitkoff, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, said many businesses are glad the government is taking steps to end corruption. But it has instilled such fear in the civil service that it has slowed down processes like getting necessary permits.

“It can create a sort of paralysis in the decision-making process, and this is a fast-growing country," Sitkoff said. “For Vietnam to maintain its competitiveness, decisions will need to be made in a fast manner that can keep up with how quickly the country is changing."

Lan was convicted of a fraud of staggering scale. Prosecutors said she bribed bank staff, appraisers and government officials to approve and cover up some $42 billion in fraudulent loans to shell companies she controlled. They said she then used the funds to carve out an empire of luxury hotels, waterfront condos, prime office and retail space in up-and-coming cities. Of that sum, $27 billion remains outstanding, which the state is trying to claw back.

Prosecutors brought various charges against her, including embezzlement to the tune of around $12 billion.

The case captivated the country, dominating gossip at cafes and noodle stalls. Citizens followed developments obsessively and created online memes showing how Lan’s wealth stacks up against that of famous pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. For months, rare photographs from inside a courtroom in Ho Chi Minh City were splashed across the front pages of state-controlled newspapers, showing a drably dressed Lan surrounded by a sea of police.

The city’s information office took the unusual step of publishing summaries of the court hearings. A total of 86 people were convicted in the trial that began in March—including Lan’s husband, Hong Kong real estate tycoon Eric Chu Nap Kee, and 18 government officials, according to the court records.

Thousands were called to testify, including people who described collecting large sums of cash from branches of the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank and delivering them to the Sherwood Residence in Ho Chi Minh City. Lan owned a controlling stake in the bank and the five-star hotel.

Six tons of evidence—including thousands of documents and a million notes—filled up 104 boxes presented by prosecutors, according to state media.

Lan was sentenced to death for embezzlement, 20 years imprisonment for bribery and another 20 years for violating lending regulations.

“The scale is truly unbelievable," said Le Hong Hiep, a senior fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. He said the public nature of the trial and the severity of the sentence are meant to send a message that the government, which had to take over the bank to stabilize it, won’t turn a blind eye to corruption in the private sector.

“Their endgame is to clean up the market and remove toxic practices," he said. “When private owners use lenders as their own personal piggy banks, it creates a serious risk for the entire economy."

Lan was well-known in her country’s business community for making bold and sometimes questionable property deals, Vietnamese political and economic analysts said. In addition to the Sherwood Residence, she also owned a nearby high-rise called One Saigon, a multiuse development that she bought but didn’t complete, according to the trial summaries published by the city administration’s information office.

Little is known about how she amassed so much wealth and influence. Lan testified in court that she used to help her mother sell goods at a market stall in Ho Chi Minh City. According to reports in state media, she saved enough money selling cosmetics at their shop that by the early 1990s she was able to launch her own company and began investing in property.

A 300-page official report on the government’s investigation, shared with The Wall Street Journal by Lan’s lawyers, detailed the sprawling fraud. It described how Lan, using her connections, oversaw the 2011 merger of three distressed banks into what is now one of the country’s largest—Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or SCB—and illegally acquired a controlling stake through dozens of proxies.

Lan herself directly owned just 4.9% of shares, within the legal limit, according to a copy of her indictment provided to the Journal by her lawyers. But investigators said in their report that she ultimately controlled up to 91.5% of shares, making her “the de facto ‘power’ shareholder, directing, and absolutely controlling all activities of SCB from the merger of the three private banks until the initiation of legal proceedings."

Investigators said Lan built a network of over 1,000 corporate entities under the control of her main conglomerate, Van Thinh Phat Group, known as VTP. She instructed bank staff, who she personally appointed, to approve massive loans to these companies, make large transfers between the companies, and withdraw cash on their behalf. They said she led the establishment of small bank branches—meant to avoid central-bank scrutiny—that she essentially used as her own personal ATMs.

Her loans make up much of the bank’s lending, they said.

Lan claimed in her defense statement that she injected her own money into the bank to help it overcome insolvency in 2011, and that she had a right to use its money because it was hers to begin with. She denied that she was the beneficial owner of any more than her fair amount of shares and said she didn’t exercise operational control over the bank.

Her husband, the Hong Kong property mogul, also denied wrongdoing. He said he didn’t understand the Vietnamese language and simply signed whatever his wife asked him to.

Hai Hong Nguyen, an honorary research fellow at the University of Queensland in Australia, said the harsh sentence might not be carried out. He said the punishment might be leveraged to help the government get what it really wants: piling pressure on Lan to return the money.

“The party wanted to send a clear message that anyone involved in corruption will be punished, and there will be no exceptions," he said. “But one of the main purposes of any anticorruption trial is to get the money back."

Write to Feliz Solomon at feliz.solomon@wsj.com