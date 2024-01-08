Short on Shells, Ukraine Relies on Explosive Drones to Hold Russia Back
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Jan 2024, 11:12 PM IST
SummaryKyiv’s soldiers are improvising with fast and relatively cheap devices that are making a difference on the front line—at least for now.
A VILLAGE NEAR ORIKHIV, Ukraine—From a bunker on the southeastern front, it’s easy to hear how Ukraine’s supply of artillery ammunition has dwindled. For every five or six incoming Russian shells, the Ukrainians fire back once or twice.
