Silicon Valley’s hot talent pipeline is an Israeli army unit

Segev started Cyera in New York with a fellow Unit 8200 veteran, Tamar Bar-Ilan, to commercialize techniques for securing data in the cloud that he had worked on while in the military. When he began seeking funding, others from the unit suggested he talk to venture capitalist Gili Raanan, an early backer of Wiz through his venture-capital firm Cyberstarts, based in the Israeli beach town of Mikhmoret. Raanan became Cyera’s first investor.