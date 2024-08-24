Six rules for traveling in retirement

For example, at near-empty Blenheim Palace in the Cotswolds, the avuncular guard in the bedroom where Winston Churchill was born answered our many questions, and then offered up a blow-by-blow account of how Winston’s mother went into labor six weeks early during a formal palace ball. She ended up on a bed in the coatroom to welcome her son into the world. True story? I’m not sure (there are differing accounts), but if we hadn’t engaged the guard with a series of questions, I doubt he would have offered that anecdote and others.