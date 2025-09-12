How India sleeps: New study maps a nation's bedtime woes, in 15 charts

This doesn’t directly say much about the positive or negative impacts of a single time zone, since the east and west have different prosperity levels, cultural practices and climatic and topographical conditions as well. But a 2019 study by economist Maulik Jagnani had shown that later sunset times (i.e. in western India) can be correlated with a decline in quality of sleep, especially of poorer children, which could end up reducing the quality of their education. This is because while the sun sets later, delaying bedtime, they must get up the next morning to be able to attend school, a system that has largely synchronized schedules across the country (as do government offices).