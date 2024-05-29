Smart bandages that heal wounds faster and talk to your doctor are on the way
Elizabeth Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST
SummaryResearchers are working on bandages that allow remote monitoring and deliver treatment with zaps of light or electricity.
A new generation of smart bandages that could allow doctors to remotely monitor wounds, decrease scarring and speed up healing with a zap of light or electricity is on its way.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less