Smart bandages that heal wounds faster and talk to your doctor are on the way

“I’ve seen patients that have had wounds for 10 or 20 years, and they’ve probably racked up millions of dollars, one hospital, one [doctor] visit at a time," says Gurtner of the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson. A bioengineer as well as a surgeon, he is developing a smart bandage born of his experience at weekly wound clinics. “I see patients on Tuesday, and they look good, everything looks good—they’re healing. And then you see them the following Tuesday, and they have rip-roaring cellulitis, and you have to send them to the emergency room to get an amputation," he says. “At some point between those two moments in time, something changed."