Some Luxury Brands Have Priced Themselves Out of Reach
SummarySales growth at designer fashion labels is becoming more polarized. Aggressive price moves help explain why.
A few lucky luxury brands have always sold their goods to people who can afford them, no matter what shape the economy is in. Others that are trying to muscle in on this ultrarich patch risk leaving their usual customers out in the cold.
