Some Luxury Brands Have Priced Themselves Out of Reach

A few lucky luxury brands have always sold their goods to people who can afford them, no matter what shape the economy is in. Others that are trying to muscle in on this ultrarich patch risk leaving their usual customers out in the cold.

Shares in Hermès rose 5% in early European trading Friday after the Birkin handbag maker said sales for the three months through December rose 18% compared with a year earlier. A 7% average price increase for Hermès goods in 2023 flattered the brand’s top line and helped boost the full-year operating margin to a record high of 42%. Demand is strong in all regions, including in the U.S., where Hermès recently opened new stores in Aspen and Topanga.

This results season, shareholders have been pleasantly surprised to learn that shoppers are still spending on designer baubles. Luxury stocks have been weak recently because of worries that sales would suffer as Americans and Europeans sobered up following a bumper three-year spending spree. Even after reassuring results from heavyweights like LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, major luxury stocks are still 15% cheaper than their five-year average, based on multiples of expected earnings. Hermès is the exception, trading at a 6% premium.

Brands’ performance is becoming polarized, though. Ultra-pricey labels like Brunello Cucinelli boosted sales by 16% in their latest quarter. LVMH managed 10%, slightly above the company’s 9% average over the past 35 years. But more fashion-oriented brands such as Burberry and Salvatore Ferragamo reported sales declines last quarter. So did Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Gucci, all owned by Paris-listed Kering.

Inflation has eaten into the purchasing power and confidence of middle-class shoppers. Pandemic savings have been used up. This hurts trendier labels that rely on aspirational buyers. Brands that have wealthier clients, like Hermès and Louis Vuitton, are proving more insulated from the slowdown.

Eye-watering price increases may be compounding the problem at some companies. Luxury bosses are constantly talking about making their brands more exclusive in the eyes of consumers. The average price of luxury goods sold online in the U.S. increased 64% between 2019 and 2024, according to an analysis by retail-data platform Edited. This jump probably reflects a shrinking offer of entry-level goods as well as hefty price rises on existing products.

The risk for some brands is that the shoppers they have traditionally relied on are now priced out, before they have become appealing to enough ultrarich consumers who could offset the slump. For example, some of Burberry’s new handbag designs cost as much as $3,500. Shoppers may decide that if they are going to spend that kind of money, it might as well be on a more classic brand such as Louis Vuitton.

Higher prices may also be changing which luxury products shoppers opt to spend their cash on. Jewelry has a reputation as an expensive category. UBS analysts note that a Cartier “Love" bracelet was the same price as a Chanel jumbo classic flap bag in 2019, but it now costs 30% less. This may be one reason why jewelry sales have been strong for Cartier’s owner Richemont and Bulgari, owned by LVMH.

For some brands, big price increases in the good times may be starting to backfire.

Write to Carol Ryan at carol.ryan@wsj.com