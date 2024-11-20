Sorry, kale. Beans are the new nutrition obsession.

There is, of course, a reason that beans are dubbed the “musical fruit" as the song goes. They can cause gas and bloating, especially if you’re not used to eating them. Dietitians advise people who want to add beans to their diet to start slowly. Begin with a quarter cup, suggests Mok. Drink plenty of water, which can prevent fiber-related constipation, and move around if you feel bloated or gassy, says Daniel.