Space Junk Raises Environmental Challenges

Dish Network agreed earlier this month to pay a first-of-its-kind $150,000 penalty to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for leaving a retired satellite near the orbit where working satellites operate. Dish said the satellite had initially been exempted from the FCC’s rules when first commissioned and that it takes its FCC license holder’s responsibilities seriously, The Wall Street Journal reported. In addition to paying the penalty, Dish admitted liability and will implement a compliance program, the FCC said. This could improve the company’s governance and environmental practices around its management of retired satellites and disclosure of waste and hazardous materials in the future.