Space Junk Raises Environmental Challenges
The FCC fine against Dish Network for littering outer space could impact the telecommunications industry as retired satellites are becoming a sustainability concern.
The FCC fine against Dish Network for littering outer space could impact the telecommunications industry as retired satellites are becoming a sustainability concern.
Key Takeaways
Key Takeaways
The fine is part of the FCC’s efforts to deal with irresponsible activity in Earth’s orbit, as stated by the agency.Mismanagement of space debris and collisions between satellites can have sustainability implications as they can release hazardous chemicals into the upper atmosphere, increasing solar radiation and depleting the ozone layer.The technology and communications sector has room for improvement regarding the management of waste and hazardous materials. The resource transformation sector leads, Dow Jones sustainability data shows.
The fine is part of the FCC’s efforts to deal with irresponsible activity in Earth’s orbit, as stated by the agency.Mismanagement of space debris and collisions between satellites can have sustainability implications as they can release hazardous chemicals into the upper atmosphere, increasing solar radiation and depleting the ozone layer.The technology and communications sector has room for improvement regarding the management of waste and hazardous materials. The resource transformation sector leads, Dow Jones sustainability data shows.
Dish Network agreed earlier this month to pay a first-of-its-kind $150,000 penalty to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for leaving a retired satellite near the orbit where working satellites operate. Dish said the satellite had initially been exempted from the FCC’s rules when first commissioned and that it takes its FCC license holder’s responsibilities seriously, The Wall Street Journal reported. In addition to paying the penalty, Dish admitted liability and will implement a compliance program, the FCC said. This could improve the company’s governance and environmental practices around its management of retired satellites and disclosure of waste and hazardous materials in the future.
The fine marks the FCC’s first action against space debris and, according to the agency’s statement, it is part of the commission’s efforts to crack down on irresponsible activity in Earth’s orbit. “As satellite operations become more prevalent and the space economy accelerates, we must be certain that operators comply with their commitments," Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal said in the statement.
Why Is This a Sustainability Issue?
The fine sends a message that mismanagement of space debris and collisions between satellites can have sustainability implications.
When two satellites collide, hazardous chemicals like alumina could be released into the upper atmosphere, leading to increased solar radiation on Earth, Rajeev Suri, Chief Executive Officer at satellite telecommunications company Inmarsat Global said at the World Economic Forum. In addition, when a retired satellite burns up in the atmosphere, it can release chemicals that can damage the ozone layer.
The increasing count of retired satellites and space debris are becoming a sustainability liability for companies. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, there were nearly 5,500 active satellites in orbit last year. Additionally, the European Space Agency estimates that there are over 29,000 pieces of space debris in orbit that are larger than 4 inches (10 centimeters), with thousands more expected to launch in this decade.
Corporations such as SpaceX and Amazon are already planning to build mega constellations of thousands of satellites in the coming years. Given that satellites have relatively short lifespans—less than 15 years—satellite overpopulation could increase the risk of collisions.
Corporate Management of Waste and Hazardous Materials
Within the technology and communications sector, which encompasses the majority of companies operating with satellites, firms in the electronic manufacturing services and original design manufacturing industry excel in disclosing waste-and-hazardous-materials-management considerations, leading with an average score of 56.9, according to Dow Jones sustainability data. However, software and IT services companies, as well as internet media and services companies lag behind, with average scores of 41.7 and 42.0, respectively, the data shows.
Moreover, when compared to other sectors, technology and communications has room for improvement in managing waste and hazardous materials. With an average sector score of 47.7, it is five points below the resource transformation sector, which, according to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, includes companies in the aerospace, defense and chemicals industries. This sector leads with an average score of 53.3, the Dow Jones sustainability scores show.