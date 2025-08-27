Spy satellites, road cameras, phone trackers. How alternative data companies are changing investing.
David Wignall , Barrons 8 min read 27 Aug 2025, 12:36 PM IST
Summary
New companies are collecting any kind of business and consumer economic activity they can get their hands on and selling it to investors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
If you took a road trip in the past year, chances are good that you drove by one of Ryan Joyce’s cameras. They’re everywhere: hanging from highway streetlights, protruding from the walls of warehouses, and sitting on the roofs of car dealerships.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story