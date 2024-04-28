Star scientist’s claim of ‘reverse aging’ draws hail of criticism
Alex Janin , Dominique Mosbergen , Amy Dockser Marcus , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 28 Apr 2024, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryOther longevity researchers have rebuked the Harvard geneticist. “The selling is a step too far,” said one.
Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, who has said his “biological age" is roughly a decade younger than his actual one, has put forward his largely unlined face as a spokesman for the longevity movement.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less