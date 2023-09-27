Starbucks CEO Seeks to Improve Service—for Baristas

Those missteps could be corrected with training and experience. As he traveled to Starbucks locations across the U.S., Narasimhan saw deeper, more systemic challenges. In Texas, he repeatedly apologized to customers after that store ran out of breakfast sandwiches. While working a Chicago drive-through in March, the cafe manager called out how long it was taking to process each order, a reminder of the pressure on baristas and the challenge of keeping the lines moving. He saw store storage spaces haphazardly laid out, costing workers time and energy as they hustled for supplies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}