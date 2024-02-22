Still Resisting a Return to the Office? What If It Smelled Great?

Managers have struggled to get more workers into offices, despite demands and perks, from outdoor terraces in the sky to fancy free coffee, to tying pay to attendance. Employees can be motivated by gold-plated extras, such as on-site B12 shots and dry cleaning, say Hines executives. But smells at work, proponents say, can actually be transporting. (And we’re not talking about stale coffee or microwave popcorn.)