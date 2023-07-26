Stock Exchange Regulators Back Global Climate-Reporting Rules
Summary
- Association representing over 95% of market capitalization endorses international rules that include Scope 3 emissions reporting
Regulators of the world’s top stock exchanges gave their backing to the international climate-reporting standards framework Tuesday, adding momentum to efforts to establish the rules as the global baseline.
