Streaming Brought Hollywood to a Standstill. Now Comes the Pain.
Summary
- Joint strike of actors and writers will hit legacy entertainment hard within months; Netflix has more runway
Hollywood’s biggest strike in 60 years is exposing fault lines between the industry’s giants, with traditional entertainment companies expected to take a near-term hit while streamers such as Netflix are better positioned for a long stalemate.
