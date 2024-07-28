Struggling with your puppy? Try treating it like a child.

Some years ago, my husband and I adopted a small, brown mutt and named her Hazel. She seemed easy at first: She aced house training and didn’t chew furniture, and the vet said she would soon be rid of worms and anemia.

But then, freed of her worms and anemia, little Hazel grew from three to 15 pounds within a couple of weeks and began vaulting around the house, nipping and pawing at everything, including our two cats. Trying to collar and leash her for a walk left my arms laced with scratches and my nerves in shreds.

The house was in chaos. I became obsessed by visions of an unhinged, fully grown Hazel menacing our two terrified cats, then killing them. One afternoon I became so frustrated that I smacked her with a rolled up newspaper. I’m not sure who was more appalled, the puppy or me.

Training guides had been a bust because they focused exclusively on teaching tasks, such as sitting. The authors all seemed to assume I’d be working with a calm and cooperative animal, not a downed electrical wire coated in fur. I was in the throes of a panic attack. Then I had a crazy idea.

I considered Hazel’s origins. She had been born behind a gas station and removed from her mother and littermates at about three weeks, far sooner than the recommended age. In her short life she had endured various medical problems and living situations. Were the challenges she faced so different from those experienced by pre-verbal children adopted from troubled backgrounds? Could methods that work to soothe struggling children also serve a struggling puppy?

I began scanning the book manuscript I’d worked on with Karyn Purvis and David Cross, founders of the Institute of Child Development at Texas Christian University. Our book was designed to help parents build bonds with adopted children, particularly those “from hard places" and with special needs. As I browsed sections about managing difficult behavior, whenever the word “child" appeared, I mentally inserted “puppy." Such as: “We always need to look beyond a difficult behavior and ask ourselves: What is the child really saying? What does the child really need?"

Instead of punishing problem behavior, Purvis and Cross called for compassion, for building trust by helping a child feel safe and secure. I decided to experiment. The next time the puppy sprang and snapped at me, I calmed myself, then crouched down to the puppy’s level. I spoke softly and extended my hand. The puppy quieted and watched me. Then, to my amazement, she took a tentative step toward my hand. This time, instead of snapping, she gave it a gentle lick.

I began to see that dogs, like children, communicate their needs through their actions, so cracking down on “bad" behavior doesn’t work if we’re ignoring what they are trying to say. I started looking for ways to meet Hazel’s developmental needs, which meant approaching her with calm friendliness and showering her with positive encouragement and treats.

I became more patient, giving her time to ease into wearing a collar and leash, instead of insisting that she cooperate on my timetable. Because puppies, like children, thrive when there is a healthy mix of nurture and structure, we gave her plenty of outdoor time but blocked off the stairs with a baby gate to give the cats a place to flee to when they felt threatened.

Hazel matured into a large, powerful and good-natured dog who learned to live peaceably with our cats. She was a beloved 12-year-old member of our family when we had to say goodbye to her a few years ago.

By the time we adopted our next rescue dog, this time a traumatized 2-year-old named Bernie, I was volunteering at a dog shelter and had a larger sample size for trying out these lessons. I also read widely to see what other parenting tips and techniques might apply.

Over and over, I found that the same basic principles bring out the best in our little ones, whether they are human or canine. To improve behavior, we must first build the bonds of healthy attachment. It is best to be nurturing yet firm, to set consistent limits but be patient with missteps, and to celebrate the child or dog that you have, not the one you thought you wanted. Children and puppies also need plenty of physical activity, gentle touch and a sense of safety to grow up into well-adjusted and secure adults.

What this means is that our tendency to anthropomorphize dogs is in fact both sensible and useful. “When we think of dogs as our children, we are more likely to be patient and understanding. We are also more likely to be willing to put in the time and effort to help them learn," explains Roman Gottfried, a dog trainer in Eugene, Ore.

By adopting a nurturing approach, we focus less on the dog’s “naughtiness" and more on its vulnerability and needs. Gottfried adds that he has enjoyed far better outcomes with his canine clients ever since he shifted away from the harshness of conventional techniques to embrace a more holistic “parenting" style.

Sometimes on walks with Hazel she would suddenly and inexplicably stop. At first I was annoyed and impatient to keep moving, but then I considered Hazel’s paws, which were surprisingly thin and smooth. In dry weather, sharp thistles often got stuck between her tender pads, which made it painful for her to walk.

I remember the way she stood quietly while I carefully probed the crevice of each paw. After I fished out the offending thistles, she would once again trot happily by my side as we went on our way.

Wendy Lyons Sunshine’s latest book is “Tender Paws: How Science-Based Parenting Can Transform Our Relationship with Dogs," published by HCI Books.