Struggling with your puppy? Try treating it like a child.

Over and over, I found that the same basic principles bring out the best in our little ones, whether they are human or canine. To improve behavior, we must first build the bonds of healthy attachment. It is best to be nurturing yet firm, to set consistent limits but be patient with missteps, and to celebrate the child or dog that you have, not the one you thought you wanted. Children and puppies also need plenty of physical activity, gentle touch and a sense of safety to grow up into well-adjusted and secure adults.