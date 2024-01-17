Supreme Court Hears Plea From Businesses to Reverse a Ruling They Once Backed

WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court is set to consider an industry-backed plea Wednesday to overturn a 1984 case that the plaintiffs argue has handed too much power to unelected executive-branch bureaucrats—a ruling Reagan-era conservatives originally hailed as a curb on overweening liberal judges.

The precedent, Chevron U.S.A. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, directs federal judges to defer to an agency’s interpretation of federal law when its language is ambiguous, rather than having courts substitute their own interpretations of statutes such as the Endangered Species Act or the Clean Water Act. As a practical matter, it means that a regulation, unless it is an unreasonable reading of the statutory language, should be upheld.

Two cases to be argued separately Wednesday involve a federal program to protect Atlantic herring stocks. In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and in Relentless v. Department of Commerce, conservative advocacy groups representing fishing businesses seek to have Chevron overruled. They contest regulations the National Marine Fisheries Service issued requiring boat operators to pay the cost of federally mandated monitors who ensure that herring quotas aren’t exceeded.

Rather than accepting the fisheries agency’s interpretation of its authority under an ambiguous law, the plaintiffs say judges should have given equal weight to the business argument and decided for themselves the best interpretation of the conservation law.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have filed briefs supporting the plaintiffs. On the other side, the AFL-CIO and consumer, environmental and health organizations have urged the court to leave Chevron intact.

The implications go well beyond the herring catch, potentially limiting federal agencies’ ability to issue a range of environmental, consumer and workplace regulations.

In the 1984 Chevron case, the Supreme Court reasoned that executive-branch agencies are better positioned than federal judges to apply the statutes they were assigned to implement—and if an agency’s regulations are out of line, it can be held accountable through the elected president, its ultimate boss.

Conservatives argue that over decades of congressional gridlock, Chevron deference—as the doctrine is known—has given federal agencies an end run around the lawmaking process.

The 1984 case has allowed “executive bureaucracies to swallow huge amounts of core judicial and legislative power and concentrate federal power in a way that seems more than a little difficult to square with the Constitution," Justice Neil Gorsuch, then a federal circuit judge in Denver, wrote in a 2016 opinion. Conservative advocacy groups and business lobbies have made overruling Chevron a priority in their litigation agenda before the Supreme Court.

That is a remarkable about-face; 40 years ago, many conservatives celebrated Chevron as a victory for the democratic process over unelected federal judges who they argued had usurped power from executive-branch officials.

The original name of the Chevron case tells the story: Natural Resources Defense Council v. Gorsuch—Anne Gorsuch Burford, that is, the late mother of Justice Gorsuch. Fresh off his victory over Jimmy Carter, President Ronald Reagan appointed her to remake an Environmental Protection Agency that conservatives believed had run amok with antibusiness regulations.

The case, renamed after Burford resigned in 1983, involved the Reagan administration’s appeal of a decision by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, then a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, preventing the EPA from relaxing a Carter-era Clean Air Act regulation requiring aggressive efforts to upgrade pollution-emitting equipment at power plants and other facilities.

“This particular regulatory reform was No. 1 on a list of two dozen put together by industry after Reagan won the election," said Michael Barr, a lawyer who represented Chevron in the case.

Barr said he helped prepare Paul Bator, a Harvard law professor serving as deputy solicitor general under Reagan, to argue the appeal. Bator, who died in 1989, had less interest in the technical details of pollution control, according to Barr, than the broader problem facing the administration: a liberal federal bench that stood in the way of the Reagan Revolution.

“He saw the larger picture of the courts getting too freakin’ involved in calling balls and strikes," Barr said, imposing their own policy choices over those of the elected Reagan administration.

At the Supreme Court, the case initially wasn’t recognized as particularly significant. “I do not see any implications in the decision below beyond this particular issue," a law clerk, Jeffrey Lehman, wrote in a memo to Justice John Paul Stevens regarding whether to take the case. Lehman, now a professor at New York University, said he didn’t recall writing the memo.

Three justices recused themselves from the case, and Stevens was selected to write for the 6-0 majority, which found the Clean Air Act language ambiguous and the EPA chief’s reading of its requirements to be reasonable.

Her “interpretation represents a reasonable accommodation of manifestly competing interests and is entitled to deference," Stevens wrote. The bill Congress passed didn’t provide enough specificity to resolve the dispute, he said.

Judges “are not experts in the field, and are not part of either political branch of the Government," he wrote. “In contrast, an agency to which Congress has delegated policymaking responsibilities may, within the limits of that delegation, properly rely upon the incumbent administration’s views of wise policy to inform its judgments."

Chevron became among the most cited precedents in federal jurisprudence. Conservative judges on the D.C. Circuit, including Robert Bork, Kenneth Starr and the future justice Antonin Scalia, embraced Chevron when policy decisions of the Reagan administration were challenged.

Chevron fell out of favor with conservatives as the Clinton, Obama and now Biden administrations, relying on the precedent, issued regulations to advance liberal-leaning agendas despite only occasional Democratic control of Congress.

Stevens, who died in July 2019, came to see the case as an important part of his legacy.

“I think Chevron illustrates my basic philosophy about judging," he said in an April 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “Those who are attacking it, I think, are suggesting that judges should be deciding those questions that I think really are political questions"— ones Congress has assigned executive-branch agencies to answer, he said.

Barr, now retired after a career representing industry, agrees. Agencies such as the EPA can bring substantial resources to bear in deciding how to approach complex regulatory problems, he said, while judges have tiny staffs and rely largely on briefs filed by lawyers in adversary proceedings.

The flip side of conservative disenchantment is that liberals came to embrace Chevron, Barr said. While disdainful of Reagan-era deregulation, they “liked what Clinton and Biden and Obama have done," he said.

One participant in the Chevron case has mirrored the switch in positions. David Doniger, then 32 years old, argued the Natural Resources Defense Council position before the Supreme Court and still works for the environmental organization. He helped write a friend-of-the-court brief urging the current justices to affirm the decision he lost 40 years ago.

It was established precedent then, Doniger said in an interview, that federal agencies were entitled to extra weight in applying ambiguous legal language, and that made sense both then and now.

But the court’s current majority has made its skepticism about Chevron clear, Doniger said, and he has no illusions about what might be in store.

“It’s interesting to have my career bookended by Chevron," he said. “And possibly be on the losing side both times."

