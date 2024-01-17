Supreme Court Hears Plea From Businesses to Reverse a Ruling They Once Backed
Jess Bravin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Jan 2024, 10:54 PM IST
SummaryThe Reagan-era Chevron decision that reined in judges has given federal agencies too much leeway, challengers say.
WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court is set to consider an industry-backed plea Wednesday to overturn a 1984 case that the plaintiffs argue has handed too much power to unelected executive-branch bureaucrats—a ruling Reagan-era conservatives originally hailed as a curb on overweening liberal judges.
