Supreme Court Hears Plea From Businesses to Reverse a Ruling They Once Backed

The precedent, Chevron U.S.A. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, directs federal judges to defer to an agency’s interpretation of federal law when its language is ambiguous, rather than having courts substitute their own interpretations of statutes such as the Endangered Species Act or the Clean Water Act. As a practical matter, it means that a regulation, unless it is an unreasonable reading of the statutory language, should be upheld.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial