Talent is scarce. Yet many countries spurn it
The Economist 19 min read 01 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- There is growing competition for the best and the brightest migrants
Zeke Hernandez was worried. His 12-year-old son, Lucas, had not grown for two years. The family paediatrician told him to eat more, but it didn’t work. Eventually, after a battery of tests, another doctor diagnosed Lucas with celiac disease, which was damaging his small intestine. The solution was to stop eating wheat.
