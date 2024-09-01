Talent is scarce. Yet many countries spurn it

Delays deter not only jobseekers but also potential employers, notes Mr Hernandez. Suppose a firm in America has a crucial vacancy that needs filling right now, and has found the perfect candidate. Alas, she is foreign, so she needs an H-1B visa (for highly skilled workers). If the firm already has more than a certain number of H1-B-holding staff, it must apply to the Department of Labour, showing it has tried to find an American citizen and will not undercut local wages. If the Labour Department approves, the firm must then apply to the immigration authorities, which will sit on the application until the following April, when they hold a lottery. At this stage three-quarters of applications—all for professionals with firm job offers, on average pay of $130,000 a year—are rejected. If the firm is unlucky, which it will not know until May, it has paid an immigration lawyer serious cash for no result.