That’s Two for Two: The World’s Other Big Canal Is in Trouble

Container shipping is in a less favorable position than tanker owners since global container trade has been weak. Maersk, which handles about a fifth of the world’s container shipping, redirected its ships around Africa in 2021 when the Suez Canal was blocked for several days. At that time, during the pandemic era trade boom, rates got a real boost. But 2023 couldn’t be more different. In August, Maersk predicted that global container trade would contract as much as 4% this year. Even after a significant recovery since mid-fall, its shares are still down about 17% since July.