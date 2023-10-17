The $1 Billion Bet to Get Us Our Steak and Ice Cream
SummaryA real-estate developer known for its office towers and apartment buildings is entering the cold storage sector.
Related, the well-known investor in office towers and apartment buildings, is wagering $1 billion on a niche real-estate sector often associated with frozen pizzas, steaks and yogurt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more