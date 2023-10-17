The $1 Billion Bet to Get Us Our Steak and Ice Cream

Related, the well-known investor in office towers and apartment buildings, is wagering $1 billion on a niche real-estate sector often associated with frozen pizzas, steaks and yogurt.

An affiliate of the New York-based firm is launching a business called RealCold, a network of cold storage distribution facilities that aims to benefit from the rise in online grocery shopping and America’s evolving eating habits.

RealCold plans to break ground later this year on its first two cold storage locations, in Lockhart, Texas and Lakeland, Fla. The more than 300,000 square-foot warehouses will be able to stock food at temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees to 55 degrees Fahrenheit, storing everything from ice cream to lettuce.

The cold storage sector has long been a specialized corner in the $20 trillion commercial real-estate industry. But it is gaining traction with big property investors like Related and others, who believe that changes in the supply chain and the growing number of consumers who want more local food and diverse brands will boost this business.

And while e-commerce and the rise of remote work have upended other commercial real estate businesses like office buildings and retail, Related executives contend that online activity won’t create comparable cracks in demand for cold storage.

“You can’t store food on the internet," said Michael Winston, managing director of Related Fund Management, the affiliate of Related that will own the new cold storage business.

Still, cold storage is experiencing big changes, much of it driven by technology. For starters, more consumers are ordering groceries online, changing the role that physical stores play along the supply chain.

Consumer tastes are also diversifying. Americans are rejecting old established brands for new offerings such as Bremer Chicken Gyros Kits, Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza and Mrs. Smith’s pies. Millennials in the U.S. are almost four times more likely than baby boomers to avoid buying products from big food companies and six times more likely to find newer brands better or more innovative, according to a 2018 McKinsey & Co. report.

Stores want to stock all these brands but not in such large quantities as staples like Dannon yogurt. That means cold storage facilities need to break down pallets into smaller sizes before shipping to stores.

“Shipment sizes in the cold chain are reducing and frequency is increasing," said Keith Goldsmith, an industry veteran who was hired by Related as chief executive of RealCold.

During the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, labor shortages emptied grocery store shelves while reducing the time food spent in cold storage facilities. Warehouses also faced logistical headaches as shipments shifted away from restaurants to home deliveries and stores.

Cold storage inventory fell about 7% from peak to trough during the pandemic, said Harrison Klein, a senior analyst at Cohen & Steers, a big real-estate investor.

Lately, conditions and profitability have improved. The sector’s development pipeline ramped up in 2021, thanks partly to online demand. Over the past 12 months, shares of Americold Realty Trust, one of the largest cold storage providers in the U.S., increased 26%, outperforming the equity real-estate investment trust, which increased only 3%, and the S&P 500 index, which rose 24%, according to Vince Tibone, managing director of real estate analytics firm Green Street.

“Food production recovered faster than we thought," Tibone said.

The cold storage business requires a lot of upfront investment. Klein of Cohen & Steers says that cold storage warehouses cost two to four times more than regular warehouses to develop on a per-square-foot basis.

Americold and Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest cold storage provider with over 400 facilities, typically don’t build new facilities unless they are preleased because of the high cost of creating numerous ranges of temperature-controlled environments.

RealCold is spending about $150 million on each of the first two warehouses and plans to expand the network to include over 10 facilities in six markets by the end of 2025. The firm said it has some commitments from food companies but not all the space is spoken for in the first two projects which are expected to be finished in two years. Related executives point out that the firm has a lot of experience in speculative investments.

“That’s a risk we’ve taken as real-estate investors in the past," Winston said.

