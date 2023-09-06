The 2024 Best Colleges in America: Princeton, MIT and Yale Take Top Spots
Kevin McAllister ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 9 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST
SummaryThe Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings emphasize how much a college improves its students’ chances of graduating on time, and how much it boosts the salaries they earn after graduation.
Princeton University takes top honors in our new ranking of the best colleges in the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less