The $236 Billion Enigma Dominating Abu Dhabi’s Stock Market
Summary
- Conglomerate IHC now represents about 30% of the exchange’s value
Between 2019 and 2022, an obscure Abu Dhabi stock surged more than 400-fold to become one of the most valuable companies in the Middle East. This year, the shares are going nowhere—and once again turning heads.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×