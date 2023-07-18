The $236 Billion Enigma Dominating Abu Dhabi’s Stock Market

Between 2019 and 2022, an obscure Abu Dhabi stock surged more than 400-fold to become one of the most valuable companies in the Middle East. This year, the shares are going nowhere—and once again turning heads.

The company is International Holding Co., or IHC, a conglomerate led by the United Arab Emirates’ top security official, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. With a market value of about $236 billion, it is more valuable than many major Western businesses, and worth nearly twice as much as General Electric.

The stock has barely budged this year, even as some of IHC’s big, publicly listed holdings such as Alpha Dhabi, Multiply Group and Q Holding have fallen more than 20% each. It trades at a price of roughly 55 times reported earnings: more than double the average PE ratio for the S&P 500.

“It’s very hard to do the mathematics there," said Christopher Davidson, an associate fellow at the European Centre for International Affairs who researches Abu Dhabi and the Middle East. “There still needs to be a lot more clarity."

IHC was once a small owner of fish farms. Under Chairman Sheikh Tahnoun, it has grown rapidly, buying up food producers, hair salons, real-estate developments and dozens of other businesses. Sheikh Tahnoun is the brother of U.A.E. President Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and oversees a growing financial portfolio for the emirate.

It now represents about 30% of the market value of Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange, and holds large stakes in other listed businesses. But no investment-bank analysts publish research on the company, while some investors and academics question its valuation.

The questions reflect a broader tension in the region, where energy-rich monarchies are eager to develop financial markets, diversify economies and attract foreign investment, while retaining a strong grip over local business and markets.

The company has reached a size where its stock price would be expected to stabilize, after a “remarkable phase of dynamic investment," said IHC spokesman Ahmad Ibrahim. While IHC’s stock price is influenced by an array of factors beyond the company’s control, the recent calm could also reflect “the absence of significant events driving substantial changes in investor sentiment," he added.

IHC listed in 2005 under the name International Fish Farming, and initially focused on raising sea bass and other fish before gradually expanding into other areas. Growth took off in 2020, after Sheikh Tahnoun became chairman and the emirate’s royal family began to move holdings from its privately held portfolio to IHC. Disclosures by the conglomerate typically list these transfers as taking place for “nil consideration."

Deals have spanned areas such as air conditioning, cosmetics, tent sales, cargo ships, venture capital and veterinary clinics. IHC is largely “an amalgamation of the various bits and pieces" of Sheikh Tahnoun’s business empire, said Davidson at the European Centre for International Affairs.

That amalgamation appears to have neared its completion, Davidson said, as acquisitions have slowed substantially.

In previous years, IHC has pointed to a surge in the subsidiaries it controls as a measure of its rapid growth. The number of subsidiaries fell to 444 from 482 in the first quarter, the first drop in years.

This year, IHC stock has rarely moved more than 1% a day, and it has closed between 395 and 396 dirhams, a range equivalent to nearly $108 a share, in most trading sessions recently.

IHC shares are lightly traded, and ownership is concentrated: Just 25 shareholders own nearly 97% of the stock, the annual report shows. Overall, IHC says it has 7,700 shareholders, including some employees paid partially in stock.

The company is itself a major market player, and says its stockbrokerage arm has a market share of more than 50% in the U.A.E.

More broadly, IHC has rapidly become a force in Middle Eastern business, earning $3.4 billion of profit on $13.8 billion of revenue last year, according to its annual report. IHC has spent heavily to buy private companies in addition to the royal-family companies it has absorbed.

Last year it bought Arena Events Group, a U.K.-based events-management company, in a $92 million deal. It paid $32 million for a company that provides security guards, and this spring it agreed to buy part of the large Colombian food processor Grupo Nutresa.

Some deals have fared poorly. It invested nearly $2 billion in three companies tied to Indian conglomerate Adani Group. Shares in those companies have fallen after a scathing report by a U.S. short seller, whose allegations Adani disputes.

IHC has said its strategy is to buy smaller companies in a range of industries and wring out efficiencies by combining related groups. IHC then plans to list these subsidiaries, letting investors buy a small slice of these enlarged companies.

Locally, investors see IHC as ascendant, with cash to spend, even as its acquisition pace has slowed.

Alex Gemici, the chairman and chief executive of Dubai-based capital-raising firm Greenstone Equity Partners, said IHC has bought considerably more companies than anyone else in the region.

“There wasn’t a true conglomerate holding group here," he said. “IHC has become that overnight."