The 4 Best Budgeting Apps to Get Your Finances in Order

Cost: $14.99 per month, or $80 for the year. Best for: People trying to curb their spending who want to be hands-on with their budgeting. How it works: YNAB , which stands for “you need a budget," is a no-frills app that employs the zero-based budget system. You map out your expenses in detail, creating spending buckets and funding them each time you get paid. What we like: YNAB requires you to be proactive. You’ll have to take action on every transaction the app detects and assign it to its specific category, which keeps you mindful about your spending. You can easily input cash transactions using a prominently featured “Add Transaction" button that offers a searchable list of every vendor you’ve ever paid. You can also enter bills and their due dates and indicate whether they need to be paid monthly, quarterly or eventually, a distinct feature that gives YNAB one advantage over Mint. That means you’ll see where every dollar of your income goes at the start of each month, giving you a sense of control. “Some people really like that feeling," says Jeff Farrar, a Wilton, Conn.-based certified financial planner. “The process can become a game: How much did we save this week? Where can we trim a few extra bucks?" adds Farrar, who teaches budgeting at Fairfield University. Since YNAB only allows you to allocate money that’s already on hand, it’s difficult to go over budget. Each category has a progress bar that changes from yellow to green when it’s fully funded with cash (or red if you’ve gone over), so you’ll also know well in advance if you don’t have enough money to cover all your expenses. An impossible-to-miss “Overspent Categories" banner appears at the top of the home screen when you’re on pace to have a shortfall. Click it and you’ll be able to transfer surplus cash from another category in seconds. Importantly, if you use a credit card for a transaction, you can mark it as such, and YNAB will automatically earmark this amount for your next credit card payment. This helps ensure you’ll be able to make your credit card payments each month. YNAB certainly requires more attention than other apps. It’s only for those who are willing to put in 10 to 15 minutes each day toward budgeting. It’s probably more work than I’d be willing to put in long term, but the fact that I stuck with it for the full month is a testament to its smart design. There’s no better way to execute on the zero-based budget. What we don’t like: Besides the name? At $14.99 per month, it’s one of the highest priced budgeting apps out there, but you can save significantly by buying an annual subscription up front. Also, the process of linking bank accounts or cards can be tricky. When my credit card transactions didn’t automatically show up after a few days, it took an email to the support team for me to realize I’d missed a step.