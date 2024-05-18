The 90-year-old would-be astronaut who finally gets his chance at space
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 May 2024, 07:15 PM IST
SummaryEd Dwight, the first Black man to train to be an astronaut six decades ago, is set to fly Sunday on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.
Ed Dwight, the first Black man to train to be an astronaut decades ago, never actually made it to space.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less