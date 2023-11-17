The Airports Where You Won’t Mind Being Stranded (Too Much)
Jacob Passy ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 17 Nov 2023, 08:33 PM IST
SummaryDelays are common at New York’s LaGuardia and Orlando. Fliers still applaud them for their amenities.
No one enjoys waiting in long lines at airport security or suffering through a departure delay. Some airports do a better job of making those miseries less miserable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less