The Airports Where You Won’t Mind Being Stranded (Too Much)

No one enjoys waiting in long lines at airport security or suffering through a departure delay. Some airports do a better job of making those miseries less miserable.

LaGuardia Airport in New York and Orlando International Airport in Florida are infamous among travelers for their problems with on-time arrivals and departure delays. The reasons are largely the same: Both are located in highly trafficked airspace and manage inclement weather and air-traffic control issues.

But in a survey The Wall Street Journal commissioned as part of this year’s ranking of the best and worst U.S. airports, LGA and MCO scored well on measures tied to comfort, convenience and value. Airport officials say those scores show that travelers are noticing their efforts to improve the passenger experience.

A happier time in the terminal can do plenty to diminish people’s anxiety when traveling, research shows. Everything from the layout of an airport to its aesthetic appeal play a role, says Anil Bilgihan, a professor at Florida Atlantic University who has studied the relationship between airport design and passenger satisfaction.

“Even the fabric they use on the seating—it all makes a big impact on the traveler," Bilgihan says.

Orlando and LaGuardia have recently opened new or renovated terminals with luxe amenities, making the airports themselves a destination (to an extent). Orlando offers visitor passes for its new Terminal C that allow people to explore the terminal even if they aren’t flying anywhere.

The new LaGuardia

Christina Preis was shocked to find herself pausing in the middle of LaGuardia’s Terminal B to take photos and FaceTime with her husband during a trip. The Long Island, N.Y., native, who lives in Fort Mill, S.C., described the overhaul of LaGuardia, an airport she once avoided, as mind-blowing.

“There is no more dread," Preis says. “To be honest, I would give myself more time so that I can actually spend a little time here at LaGuardia Airport. Who would ever say that?"

On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of travelers stopped to take in the 25-foot-tall water feature in the redesigned Terminal B. Every 15 minutes, it puts on special shows featuring music.

Construction on Terminal B was completed in 2022. The new Terminal C also opened to passengers last year, though parts remain under construction. The projects were part of an overhaul for a facility that President Biden once cited as an example of America’s poor infrastructure.

Some factors that have long contributed to travelers’ frustrations when flying out of LaGuardia are out of the airport’s control. It sits within some of the most crowded airspace in the world, and the New York region continues to face a shortage of air-traffic control staff. Delays and cancellations easily pile up at the region’s airports, particularly during bad weather.

For LaGuardia, there was nowhere to go but up.

“We were building off the perception of LaGuardia as the worst airport in the country," says Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the region’s airports.

“We were committed not only to changing that, but actually to be at the other end of the spectrum [and] to dazzle travelers," he says.

Among large airports, LaGuardia received top marks in the WSJ survey conducted by Dynata for its lounges and shopping, and scored highly for food and drink options. It finished 15th overall, impeded by its reliability scores. But it can claim to be the best airport in New York; the area’s other two big airports scored lower.

LaGuardia’s terminals house outposts of New York businesses, like the Strand bookstore and restaurants like Junior’s.

When Norbert Hennessy flies out of LaGuardia, he enjoys grabbing a drink and people-watching at Bar 212 in Terminal B. “When I’m traveling, I will go in early, and I will hang out and relax," the 72-year-old from Scarsdale, N.Y., says.

Family fun at MCO

Like LaGuardia, 17th-ranked Orlando International Airport is hampered by reliability. Florida’s airspace is also quite busy, and the region frequently sees thunderstorms that can shut down flights for hours.

Still, passengers rated MCO highly for its amenities in the Journal’s survey, particularly its facilities geared to families and children—important given how many vacationing families land there en route to Disney World and other attractions.

The Terminal A and B main concourse and the new Terminal C have massive gift shops tied to each of the area’s theme parks. MCO also connects many travelers taking cruises out of the nearby Port Canaveral.

“The terminal link is your first ride if you’re headed to Walt Disney World," jokes Marsha Simpson, a Kentucky-based adviser with Wishful Wanderings Travel, a travel agency. She appreciates the spacious terminals, which provide families with room for children to move around and work out some energy before a flight.

It is common for travelers to arrive at the airport many hours before flights home. Unlike many other U.S. airports, many of MCO’s shops and eateries are located before security checkpoints so these visitors can occupy their time.

“It goes back to understanding your customer, understanding what their needs are and then providing those amenities," says Kevin Thibault, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which runs the airport. For Terminal C, airport officials considered families’ needs in the design, adding family restrooms and pet-relief areas.

An especially popular feature of MCO is the Hyatt Regency in the main terminal building. The hotel has an outdoor pool, and visitors can access rooms with day passes.

“That’s such a luxury if you have an early-morning or late-night flight," says Heather Barilla, an agent with Magical Moments Vacations outside of Chicago.

(See the full results of this year’s large-airport and midsize-airport rankings.)

Sign up for the new WSJ Travel newsletter for more tips and insights from the Journal’s travel team.

Write to Jacob Passy at jacob.passy@wsj.com

View Full Image The Airports Where You Won’t Mind Being Stranded (Too Much)

View Full Image The Airports Where You Won’t Mind Being Stranded (Too Much)