The Allure of Beauty Stocks Is Fading
- Shares of Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Estée Lauder have tumbled despite broader market rally
Beauty stocks are losing their glow.
The cosmetics industry historically has been more resilient than other discretionary categories during inflationary periods because consumers are reluctant to alter their grooming habits. Yet companies are now grappling with challenges including changes in consumer tastes and spending patterns, a slower-than-expected rebound in demand from China and a rise in theft.
The stocks have tumbled, even in the midst of a revival in the broader stock market. Ulta Beauty shares have declined 19% over the past three months, while Sally Beauty Holdings has fallen 16% and Estée Lauder has dropped 27%. All three stocks are down in a year in which the S&P 500 has rallied 20%, including its 10% advance over the past three months.
Company executives have suggested in recent months that consumers are spending more selectively and leaning toward less expensive mass-market brands. Investors will be closely watching the companies’ earnings reports later this month to see if the pressures are abating.
“Consumers are exploring how best to navigate the economic uncertainty," Ulta Chief Executive Dave Kimbell said on the company’s earnings call in May. “Inflation concerns remain high."
Kimbell added that it is difficult to gauge if the growth in mass products is due to interest in brands such as E.l.f. Beauty that are known for selling low-cost-but-trendy makeup, or increased consumer price sensitivity. Makeup sales across the industry have generally been declining since before the start of the pandemic.
Ulta operates about 1,300 retail stores across the U.S. and sells makeup, skin care, fragrance, bath and hair products at various price points. The company has long been a highflier in the sector based on its steady revenue growth and commanding market share. Its stock was trading at records in April ahead of the recent selloff.
“Ulta is probably the best-positioned beauty retailer in a recessionary environment because it does have such a broad assortment of products," said Korinne Wolfmeyer, a senior research analyst at Piper Sandler.
Sally Beauty, perhaps best known as a distributor of professional beauty products such as hair color, has also experienced a shift in consumer behavior.
Chief Executive Denise Paulonis said in May that customers’ purchasing behavior held steady in January and February but began to soften in March and April as stylists bought products closer to need.
Shares of Sally Beauty, which has been closing stores, have been in slow retreat from a recent peak in 2021.
Estée Lauder is facing a different set of challenges. The company, whose brands include Clinique, M.A.C. and Bobbi Brown, is especially dependent on China sales.
The company, which cut its outlook for the year in May, said a slower-than-expected recovery in Asia travel demand was a drag on its retail business, leading to elevated inventory levels in some markets.
It also warned that higher inflation and currency volatility, as well as promotions, more than offset price increases and pressured its profit margins.
The reopening of China’s economy after more than two years of Covid-19 related restrictions was expected to be a boon to companies such as Estée Lauder and luxury-goods makers with a big presence there. But the reopening has largely stalled, and the country’s economy hasn’t grown at the rate that was expected.
“They have a pretty large exposure to China, and it’s been a pressure point for a while," Canaccord Genuity’s Susan Anderson said of Estée Lauder. “Everyone thought China would bring sales back, and it’s just been much slower to happen."
Shares of Estée Lauder, another former darling in the beauty space, peaked with the broader market nearly two years ago and have lost about half of their value since then.
Some analysts say a consumer shift toward self-care over aesthetic beauty is partly to blame for the downturn in the beauty stocks. Skin-care products continued to dominate beauty purchases in 2022, a trend from the pandemic when fewer people wore makeup, according to Kristi Weaver, a senior partner at consulting firm McKinsey who writes a State of Beauty report.
“Wellness is introducing a whole host of new categories," Weaver said. “It’s less about Covid and more a blurring definition of beauty and expansion into many categories."
After the recent downturn, the valuations of beauty stocks look favorable compared with longer-term averages. Ulta is trading at 17.2 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, compared with its five-year average of 22.9. Estée Lauder trades at 34.7 times forward earnings, down from an average of 35.4, while Sally Beauty’s multiple is 5.9, down from 7. The S&P 500, in comparison, trades at 19.7 times expected earnings.
Another factor potentially pressuring the stocks? Shrink, the industry term for loss related to theft.
Retailers across sectors have been battling an increase in shoplifting since the start of the pandemic. Shrink cost U.S. retailers $94.5 billion in losses in 2021, the most recent year for which data are available, according to the National Retail Federation. Their profit margins are taking another hit when they are forced to add staff or adjust product packaging to prevent it.
“Beauty items are easier to take, but they’re higher tickets so they resell for pretty good value," Wolfmeyer of Piper Sandler said.
Ulta pointed to pressures from such inventory losses when it cut its outlook for the year in May.
“Theft, specifically organized retail crime, is an increasingly concerning challenge, especially as we’ve seen a rise in violence and aggression during these incidents," Ulta’s Kimbell said on the call.