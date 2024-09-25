The art market is tanking. Sotheby’s has even bigger problems.
Kelly Crow , Matt Wirz , Ben Foldy , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 25 Sep 2024, 07:15 PM IST
SummaryThe auction house, owned by highly leveraged billionaire Patrick Drahi, is pushing off payments, awaiting a financial lifeline from an Abu Dhabi fund.
The art market is grinding through a rough patch, and no one is feeling the pain more than Sotheby’s.
