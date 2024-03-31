The art of the April Fools’ Day prank
Peter Funt , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Mar 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryThe enduring popularity of holiday hoaxes suggests that people still know how to take a joke.
My dad, Allen Funt, once approached a cop in Bar Harbor, Maine, and asked where he could buy a bomb. The visibly annoyed officer explained that bombs weren’t sold in Bar Harbor. Then, with a straight face, he suggested checking in the neighboring city of Ellsworth.
