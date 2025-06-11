The audacious reboot of America’s nuclear energy program
Heather Somerville , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Jun 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Summary
AI and competition with China are pushing startups like Standard Nuclear to reinvent atomic energy.
Oak Ridge, Tenn., earned the moniker “Atomic City" as a base for the Manhattan Project and later as a center of the U.S. nuclear power program.
