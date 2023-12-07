The Best Books of 2023: Books for Children
SummaryMeghan Cox Gurdon selects the year’s best picture books, middle-grade reading and books for young adults.
It seems unfair to announce a list of best books without revealing the criteria of judgment. It is true that the vogue for identity politics that has swept into children’s literature (and the rest of our culture) wins reliable accolades elsewhere. This column remains dedicated to tales told with fizz and real feeling; to illustrations of the highest excellence; to children’s books that, whatever their specific themes or settings or characters, have a strong quality of universality.