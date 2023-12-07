The Best Books of 2023: Books for Children

“The Magicians" tells of a huntress and her mechanical dragon who pursue three magicians in and out of different locations, even in and out of the world. This cinematic story by the artist Blexbolex, presented in dynamic silkscreen-like images with text translated from the French by Karin Snelson, is like nothing children ages 9 and older will have seen before. True, there’s some familiarity in Blexbolex’s retro-seeming style of illustration, and it’s not unheard-of for magicians to shape-shift, but in other respects—the supple feel of the book in your hands, the curious whispering of its paper—“The Magicians" is sui generis.