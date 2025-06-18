The biggest companies across America are cutting their workforces
Chip Cutter , Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 18 Jun 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Summary
It isn’t just Amazon. There’s a growing belief that having too many employees will slow a company down—and that anyone still on the payroll could be working harder.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
U.S. public companies have reduced their white-collar workforces by a collective 3.5% over the past three years, according to employment data-provider Live Data Technologies. Over the past decade, one in five companies in the S&P 500 have shrunk.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story