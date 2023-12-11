The Biggest Winners and Losers From the Work-From-Home Revolution
Nicholas Bloom , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Dec 2023, 10:11 PM IST
SummaryRemote or hybrid work has become the new normal for millions of people. We are only just starting to see the impact.
The fivefold increase in working from home ushered in by the pandemic is perhaps the largest change to hit U.S. labor markets since World War II. It has touched just about every manager in America, reshaped industries including real estate and business travel, and led to an exodus from city centers to the suburbs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less