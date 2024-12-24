The bone thief hired to spirit a World War II spy back to Russia

LVIV, Ukraine—Late one evening last summer, a gaunt man snuck through the darkness into a Soviet military cemetery here in western Ukraine to do something the Russian government has been trying to do for decades: Retrieve the bones of a famed spy revered within the walls of the Kremlin.

Ruslan Litvinov passed the guard on duty and crept toward his target. He then set down the two hydraulic car jacks he had brought with him and began to slowly pry up the heavy marble slab encasing the spy’s remains.

Six decades had passed since Nikolai Kuznetsov had been laid to rest at Lviv’s Hill of Glory cemetery. Before his death, he infiltrated the Nazi high command during World War II and assassinated several of Hitler’s top officials in occupied Ukraine, placing himself squarely in the pantheon of the Soviet Union’s wartime heroes.

Moscow had sued in court to get Kuznetsov reburied in his native region in Russia, and before the invasion nearly three years ago had dispatched official delegations to Lviv in an effort to get the city to hand him over. Litvinov promised a quicker fix. He said he was hired to do the job after someone in Russia contacted him on a messaging app, offering a handsome payday for stealing Kuznetzov’s bones and sending a photo as proof he had done it.

There was just one problem: He is hardly the kind of agent who would have made Kuznetsov proud. An unemployed drifter in his late 40s, unmarried and without a high school diploma, Litvinov lives on the top floor of a crumbling housing block in an apartment where cat food is scattered on the floor and the ceiling is caving in.

He fumbled the operation when a cemetery guard spotted what he was up to and called the police.

The next day the mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadoviy, denounced what he described as another Moscow-backed attempt to pilfer Kuznetsov’s bones. “We don’t need Kuznetsov," he wrote on social media. “But we won’t give him away just like that." Litvinov was hauled before a judge and slapped with a hefty fine.

The brazen nighttime raid could have been written off as a one-off stunt by a disillusioned Russia sympathizer in need of some easy money. But Ukrainian officials allege it was just the latest salvo in a campaign by Moscow, helped by malcontents such as Litvinov, to repatriate from Ukraine the bodies of prominent Russians and rebury them with pomp and circumstance in their ancestral homes.

“When you logically connect the dots, you see this is one long chain," Sadoviy said in a recent interview in the Lviv town hall. “Russia doesn’t tell these people: you’ll be doing this for the Russian Federation. They say: You should do this because you’ll get paid."

The Kremlin and Russia’s Federal Security Service, which is involved in fielding spies and collaborators abroad, didn’t answer requests for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long billed his invasion of Ukraine as being as much about the past as the present. He has falsely smeared the government in Kyiv as fascist and alleged that the war he launched is a reprise of the battle the Soviet Union waged against invading Nazi forces after 1941, in which Kuznetsov played an important role.

“The results of the Second World War, like the sacrifice our nation has brought to the altar of victory over Nazism, are sacred," he said in his speech announcing the invasion in February 2022.

Wherever his army has gone in Ukraine, it has ransacked the area for war trophies. Some would hardly be worth even Litvinov’s time: washing machines and TVs pilfered from Ukrainian homes, a raccoon stolen from a city zoo. Even a children’s fairground train was spotted making its way out of Kherson when the Russians began withdrawing from the city in the fall of 2022.

Most highly prized by the Russians are historical artifacts that hark back to the country’s time as an empire spanning much of Europe.

Moscow’s troops have looted Ukrainian museums, carting off centuries-old exhibits. When they withdrew from Kherson, they even raided an ancient cathedral crypt and made away with the bones of Grigory Potemkin, an 18th-century Russian conqueror.

“Given that the special military operation refused to go according to plan," said Harvard historian Serhii Plokhii, using Russia’s euphemism for its invasion of Ukraine, “The collection of Russian bones became a substitute."

Kyiv has sought to turn this Russian obsession with the past to its advantage. Last year, it sent the Russians a list of more than a dozen historical figures whose remains or monuments in Ukraine could be traded for some of the 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war estimated to be in Russian captivity.

Among them is Pyotr Stolypin, a Russian imperial statesman often quoted by Putin who was assassinated in the Kyiv opera house and buried on the territory of an Orthodox monastery in the Ukrainian capital. Another is Nikolai Vatutin, a World War II general who in 1943 commanded the operation to retake Kyiv from the Nazis.

This initiative is a way for Ukraine to get rid of cultural artifacts symbolizing Soviet domination. For Russia, it is a potential propaganda win, but as yet Moscow hasn’t taken up the offer.

Ukrainian officials say they suspect Russia wants to keep hold of Ukrainian prisoners as leverage in any peace talks. But Russian officials also have made clear that they expect to ultimately prevail in Ukraine, taking control of towns and cities where celebrated historical figures lie buried. The repatriation of Kuznetsov to his native Sverdlovsk region, where a 40-foot bronze statue in his likeness stands at the gateway to Siberia, is a particular cause célèbre.

As he ingratiated himself with Hitler’s men, Kuznetsov fed reams of crucial intelligence to Moscow about Germany’s development of the V2 rocket, planned attacks on Allied troops and a secret bunker Hitler built as a military headquarters near the city of Vinnytsia, according to Soviet documents that were declassified after the Cold War. He also worked to pick off top-ranking Nazi brass one by one, assassinating military generals, the head of the Nazi treasury and the deputy governor of Galicia District.

In March 1944, he was heading north to rendezvous with the Red Army after another successful operation in Lviv when he and two other Soviet agents were ambushed by members of Ukraine’s underground resistance, mistaken, by most accounts, for Nazi officers. The agents blew themselves up with a grenade to evade capture.

After the war, the Soviet Union named streets, parks, towns and even a small planet in honor of Kuznetsov. Postage stamps bore his portrait, and box office hits told of his exploits. In 1960, he was buried in Lviv alongside other Soviet war heroes. Yuri Gagarin, the first astronaut in space, called him “an example of limitless service to one’s people."

When the Soviet Union collapsed, his burial place became a source of contention. Kyiv riled Moscow when it began to honor the Ukrainian nationalist insurgents who fought communist Soviet rule.

Putin, a former officer of the state security agencies that once employed Kuznetsov, came to power in 2000 and brought back the Soviet-style cult of triumphalism in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War, ratcheting up a nationalist propaganda campaign that zeroed in on Ukraine’s wartime dalliance with the Nazis.

Russia repeatedly asked Ukraine to repatriate Kuznetsov, whom Putin called a “legend." A delegation from Sverdlovsk visited Lviv to unsuccessfully lobby Sadoviy, who has been the city’s mayor since 2006. In 2008, Kuznetsov’s niece Margarita Bryukhanova went to court in a bid to force Ukraine to transfer the remains.

After Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and fomented a breakaway movement in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv brought down hundreds of Soviet-era monuments. Lenin statues were decapitated, their heads carted off to private collections. One was turned into a statue of Darth Vader, with a Wi-Fi router installed inside the Star Wars villain’s helmet. Kuznetsov became a target: A Ukrainian town named after him was renamed and busts of him were taken down.

His grave was regularly defaced, too. In 2018, Ukrainian far-right activists spray-painted anti-Russian slurs on it. In 2019, they made off with a bronze bas-relief of his face. The following year, someone dug a small tunnel into the earth behind the grave, apparently leading to Kuznetsov’s remains.

A Ukrainian court in 2020 tried to end a protracted legal fight by ruling that Lviv should hand over the bones. But Sadoviy balked, demanding Russia first return Ukrainian citizens held captive since 2014. “The pressure on us was enormous," he said. Bryukhanova couldn’t be reached for comment.

Ruslan Litvinov said he knew nothing about all this when he received a text on the Telegram messaging app from a Russian number in the summer of 2023. It promised payment in return for Kuznetsov’s bones and a photo confirming the job had been done.

Reached by phone, Litvinov didn’t explain who had ordered the deed. “This is all dirty stuff connected with money and power, and I’ve put it behind me," he said, slurring his words and apparently intoxicated. He later followed up with a request for a $1,000 payment in exchange for a full interview, before deleting the message.

Today, the Hill of Glory cemetery is in a state of utter disrepair.

Ukraine has removed the Soviet symbolism and left the elements to devour the rest. Gone are the triumphant inscriptions on the monuments. The perimeter wall is crumbling. Plastic bottles and cigarette butts litter the ground where long grass protrudes from between the cracked concrete slabs.

Visitors used to regularly refresh the flowers that adorned Kuznetsov’s marble gravestone. Now the visitors are largely gone, as is the bronze bas-relief. The words spelling out his honorary title—Hero of the Soviet Union—are so faded they are barely legible.

“If historical figures like Kuznetsov are so valuable to the Russians, as our people are valuable to us," said Sadoviy, the mayor, “then why not swap them?"

