The bone thief hired to spirit a World War II spy back to Russia
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 24 Dec 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Summary
- Ukrainian officials say the bungled attempt to steal the remains was part of a continuing Russian effort to repatriate the remains of the Soviet war dead.
LVIV, Ukraine—Late one evening last summer, a gaunt man snuck through the darkness into a Soviet military cemetery here in western Ukraine to do something the Russian government has been trying to do for decades: Retrieve the bones of a famed spy revered within the walls of the Kremlin.
