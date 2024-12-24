The bone thief hired to spirit a World War II spy back to Russia

Moscow had sued in court to get Kuznetsov reburied in his native region in Russia, and before the invasion nearly three years ago had dispatched official delegations to Lviv in an effort to get the city to hand him over. Litvinov promised a quicker fix. He said he was hired to do the job after someone in Russia contacted him on a messaging app, offering a handsome payday for stealing Kuznetzov’s bones and sending a photo as proof he had done it.