The Cable Company That Wants to Take the Pain Out of Streaming

The biggest challenge is that Xumo is late to the game. Roku, Amazon, Google and Apple offer streaming devices to help people manage their apps. (Most have been around for over a decade.) They don’t have some of the advantages cable companies have—such as a longstanding billing relationship—but they have collectively eaten up much of the market. According to TechInsights, some 92% of U.S. TV households already have at least one connected-TV device, a category that includes smart TVs and streaming boxes.