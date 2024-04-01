The celebrity chef who beat the US military at getting aid into Gaza
Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 01 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST
SummaryAs the Pentagon embarks on a project to create a maritime aid route, José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen has already begun delivering food by sea.
LARNACA, Cyprus—When President Biden declared in early March that the U.S. military would build a pier on the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid by sea, a Spanish-American celebrity chef was already two steps ahead of the world’s mightiest fighting force.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less