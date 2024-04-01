The celebrity chef who beat the US military at getting aid into Gaza

In Gaza, home to about 2.2 million people, World Central Kitchen has delivered by its own count more than 43 million meals since October. Its main field kitchen, in the southern city of Rafah, provides 50,000 hot meals and meal kits to Palestinians daily and has its own bakery. The organization runs several other community kitchens across the Gaza Strip and offers meals to staff and patients in hospitals that are still functioning. It has delivered about a third as much food as the U.N.’s World Food Program, according to Cogat.