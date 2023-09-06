The Celebrity Chef Who Wants to Reset New York’s Downtown Dining Scene

Shortly before the September 11 attacks, chef Marcus Samuelsson was cooking at a charity event at Windows on the World inside the World Trade Center’s North Tower. Days later, he watched it collapse on television. “It really messed with me," he recalled over lunch on a recent Thursday. In the aftermath of 9/11, questioning the continued relevance of fine dining, the then 30-year-old Samuelsson considered leaving his position at the helm of the high-end Scandinavian restaurant Aquavit and returning home to Sweden.

His mother urged him to stick things out in New York and suggested that he move from Midtown Manhattan to a less impersonal part of the city. The chef gave Harlem a shot and went on to open Red Rooster, a comfort-food spot with a perpetual party atmosphere that became an overnight success and a crucial milestone in upper Manhattan’s burgeoning cultural scene.

Last year, when the Perelman Performing Arts Center—PAC NYC, for short—approached Samuelsson about a potential partnership, he saw an opportunity to help pull off something similar for Ground Zero. The result, opening this month, is the latest addition to downtown Manhattan’s redeveloped World Trade Center site.

“This project moves theater, art, dance, food downtown," Samuelsson says. “Downtown has many things. It does not have that." The mammoth marble-clad structure will be home to a diverse, inclusive and modern mix of performances across three theater spaces and a lobby stage.

Samuelsson, who has served on the boards of the Museum of Modern Art and Harlem’s Apollo Theater and counts many artists among his inner circle, is planning a culinary program to match. In addition to a 135-seat restaurant, Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson, his team will provide food and beverage programming for PAC NYC’s lobby lounge and a 70-seat terrace, plus intermission refreshments and private dining.

All of it will be overseen by executive chef Ed Tinoco, whose most recent post was as culinary director of Grant Achatz’s Alinea Group in Chicago.

Samuelsson wants Metropolis to feel “like a New York classic," he says, with a menu that gestures to the generational impact of immigrants and the global culinary traditions represented across all five boroughs. Tinoco sees that theme translating into bar snacks like pastrami-spiced nuts and fried cornichon pickles with everything-bagel seasoning; an oversize crudités platter with stracciatella cheese that showcases vegetables from New York state producers like Norwich Meadows Farm and Back Home Farm; and whole Dover sole with almond beurre blanc, filleted tableside, as a nod to the French restaurants that once defined the city’s fine-dining landscape.

The soundtrack at Metropolis will take the Empire State as inspiration too, featuring homegrown artists ranging from the Ramones and Wu-Tang Clan to Blondie. The restaurant space and adjoining lobby—moody and luxe, with inky poured-concrete floors and distinctive ribbons of LED light that weave through a curvilinear sapele-wood ceiling—were designed by David Rockwell and his Rockwell Group.

Samuelsson is known throughout the culinary world for his bold, eclectic flavors and a flair for mashing up disparate cuisines in new and unexpected ways; a single menu might include fried chicken, Moroccan couscous and Swedish gravlax cured with berbere, an Ethiopian spice blend.

Born in Ethiopia and raised by adoptive parents in Sweden, Samuelsson arrived in New York City at the age of 23 to work as a sous chef at Aquavit. He was swiftly promoted to the position of executive chef and became the youngest chef ever to garner a three-star review from the New York Times. Today, with 16 restaurants and counting, from Canada to the Bahamas to Sweden, Samuelsson is also the author of several books, a podcast host and a fixture on culinary television.

The new partnership with PAC NYC precedes another momentous opening for the culinary tastemaker: Marcus Addis, his first restaurant in Ethiopia.

Samuelsson returned to Ethiopia in 2001 for the first time since his adoption at the age of 2, reconnecting with his father and eight siblings who live in and around the capital city, Addis Ababa. He has traveled back frequently over the years—his wife, the model Maya Haile, is Ethiopian by birth—and says he’s been approached several times to open restaurants there. But none spoke to Addis Ababa’s dynamism in the way he hoped for.

When the opportunity arose for a project on the 47th floor of the new Commercial Bank of Ethiopia headquarters, the tallest building in East Africa, he couldn’t resist.

In true Samuelsson style, the menu at Marcus Addis will be promiscuously international, spanning from light pastas to beef tartare. But, like Metropolis, the restaurant will ultimately be very much an artifact of its place, with local ingredients like teff and hot, tangy berbere spice incorporated prominently in reference to established Ethiopian foodways.

“It’s a vibrant, obviously old traditional city, but it’s also young," Samuelsson said. “And it’s leaning forward."

