The Celebrity Chef Who Wants to Reset New York’s Downtown Dining Scene

Samuelsson returned to Ethiopia in 2001 for the first time since his adoption at the age of 2, reconnecting with his father and eight siblings who live in and around the capital city, Addis Ababa. He has traveled back frequently over the years—his wife, the model Maya Haile, is Ethiopian by birth—and says he’s been approached several times to open restaurants there. But none spoke to Addis Ababa’s dynamism in the way he hoped for.