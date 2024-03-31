The climate scientist fossil-fuel companies can’t stand
Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Mar 2024, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryRobert Howarth’s research on natural gas exports influenced the White House and exasperated oil and gas executives.
Robert Howarth is getting under the skin of the oil-and-gas industry. The gray-haired climate scientist says he doesn’t care.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less