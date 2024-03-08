The Corporate Transparency Act Is a Personal- Data Grab

A new book, “Means of Control," details how the federal government is purchasing American citizens’ personal information. As Politico notes, “Consumer data has become a lucrative commodity, and the US government is buying."

Not just buying. Four years ago, Congress enacted the Corporate Transparency Act to compel small businesses and other legal entities to submit the personal information of all their “beneficial owners" to the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.

In an important decision last Friday, the U.S. District Court of Northern Alabama ruled for the plaintiffs in National Small Business Association v. Yellen. The judge summarized: “Because the CTA exceeds the Constitution’s limits on the legislative branch and lacks a sufficient nexus to any enumerated power to be a necessary or proper means of achieving Congress’ policy goals, the Plaintiffs are entitled to judgment as a matter of law."

The ruling is a huge win for the privacy of American citizens and perhaps the first marker in the larger battle to set reasonable boundaries on what personal information the government is allowed to collect.

The CTA was supposed to crack down on so-called shell corporations used to conceal illicit activities like money laundering and terrorism financing. But its definition of “shell company" encompasses nearly every small business in America. As the court observed, “each year, the States grant formal status to millions of entities that can and do serve ‘any lawful purpose’ including benefit corporations, non-profits, holding companies, political organizations, and everything in between."

The CTA defines a “beneficial owner" broadly too, including anyone who exercises “substantial control" over the organization, whatever that means. As the judge wryly notes, “FinCEN’s regulations ‘clarify’ that a person with substantial control also includes someone who ‘[h]as any other form of substantial control over the reporting company’ besides those listed."

As a result of these broad definitions, the Treasury Department expects to collect the personal information, including personal addresses, passport numbers and drivers’ licenses, of the beneficial owners for more than 32 million covered entities in 2024 alone.

The government defended the CTA as an exercise in commercial regulation, but the court was having none of it: “The word ‘commerce,’ or references to any channel or instrumentality of commerce, are nowhere to be found in the CTA."

The court also noted the disconnect between the CTA’s mandate, which is imposed on covered entities, and penalties, which are imposed on individuals. “The ultimate result of this statutory scheme is that tens of millions of Americans must either disclose their personal information to FinCEN through State-registered entities, or risk years of prison time and thousands of dollars in civil and criminal fines."

Opponents of the CTA have repeatedly pointed out that someone like Tony Soprano is unlikely to self-report his criminal activities and that nothing in the reported information signals when illicit activity is taking place. FinCEN’s database will be useful to identity thieves, but not to law enforcement.

The fight isn’t over. Last week’s ruling applies to the plaintiffs only, and FinCEN has already announced it will continue to enforce the law for everyone else. The problem is that FinCEN has no means of distinguishing members of the National Small Business Association from everybody else, just as it has no simple way to identify which entities are supposed to file the reports generally. Unless it conducts millions of intrusive audits, FinCEN will have to take it on faith whether people are complying.

Last week’s decision is a victory for the NSBA, all small businesses, and anyone who cares about privacy. If the government can compel millions of small business owners to report their private information on the thinnest of pretenses, it can raid your personal data too, even information that’s not already for sale.

Most CTA proponents are sincere in their desire to crack down on illicit finance, but that doesn’t give them the right to invade the privacy of everyday Americans, nor the leeway to enact poorly thought-out, ineffective laws. The CTA is one of those and it should be repealed.

Mr. Reardon is the president of the S Corporation Association. He served as a senior adviser at the National Economic Council under President George W. Bush.