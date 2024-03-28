special report
The curious case of UAE-based funds in India’s small-cap bubble
Varun Sood 13 min read 28 Mar 2024, 01:36 PM IST
SummaryObscure offshore funds may have played a role in running up the share price of certain small-cap companies in India. Several of these funds have links with Hari Tibrewala, the Dubai-based ‘hawala operator’ said to be behind the Mahadev Online betting app scandal
BENGALURU : Last summer, Marriott International, which operates hotels across 139 countries, agreed to start a 350-room hotel on Al Marjan Island, one of the four islands of Ras Al Khaimah, a city in the United Arab Emirates.
